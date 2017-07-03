WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Police search for suspect in Monique’s Boutique robbery

July 3, 2017

From Prince William police: 

Armed Robbery – On July 1 at 10:51AM, officers responded to Monique’s Boutique located at 13239 Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that two unknown man entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspects began to take jewelry from the counter. When the employee attempted to stop the suspects, she was pepper sprayed by the suspects. The suspects then fled the business on foot. Minor injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years of age, 5’09”, with a thin build
 Last seen wearing a long sleeve button down blue shirt

Hispanic male, approximately 20 years of age, 5’07”, with a thin build
 Last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt, and white shoes

