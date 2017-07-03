The restaurant space at 11 Hope Road in Stafford has seen many restauranteurs come and go.

We started reporting on the space in 2011 when it was known as County Fare, a small mom and pop diner opened by a retired Marine who wanted to give Stafford locals a taste of some of the cuisine he had in the corps.

As the restaurant struggled for business, the Food Network dispatched a camera crew for a show called “Restaurant Impossible.” The space received a makeover to include a new lunch counter and new menu items.

Afterward, business remained slow and County Fare closed.

After changing hands at least one other time, most recently, the space was home to Jackie’s Bistro and Bar. It closed, too.

Now, the owners of the popular Mason-Dixon Cafe in Fredericksburg plan to open a second location in what has become a revolving door of restaurants to enter the space. They think they can break the curse.

From Mason-Dixon Cafe Owner Kelly Hunt: