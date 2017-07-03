Man, 18, charged in Lake Ridge picnic table fire

From a press release:

On, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, fire and rescue units were dispatched to an outside fire in the 12800 block of Clipper Drive in Lake Ridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire had destroyed a picnic table, valued at $650 and belonging to the homeowners’ association. Based on the situation and conditions observed, the fire crews called for the Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the incident. The investigators were able to determine the fire was intentionally set and developed suspects based on the scene and interviews. The investigators were able to obtain a felony arrest warrant for one of the suspects in the case.

On June 23, 2017, members of the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Police Department, located the suspect and placed him under arrest without incident.

The investigation is continuing.

Arrested on June 23:

Hakeem Koroma, 18 years old, of Lake Ridge.

Charged with §18.2-81 to burn personal property greater than or equal to $200; a class 6 felony. Mr. Koroma was released on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond and ordered to be admitted into pre-trial services.