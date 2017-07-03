From Prince William police:

Strangulation | Abduction | Burglary | Domestic Related – On July 2 at 1:26AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 16000 block of Pitner St in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a domestic assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused, an acquaintance, broke into the residence of the victim, a 45-year-old woman of Haymarket, while she was out walking her dog. When the victim returned home and found the accused inside, a verbal altercation ensued.

During the encounter, the accused poured a glass of wine on the victim then threw her to ground and choked her. The accused eventually took the victim to an upstairs bedroom where he prevented her from leaving for several hours. The accused also took the victim’s cell phone preventing her from contacting police.

At some point, the victim was able to use another phone to contact police and the accused fled the residence prior to officers arriving. A short time later, an officer with the Haymarket Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Walmart located at 6500 Trading Sq.

A police K-9 responded to search the area for the suspect. An officer located the accused a short time later and took him into custody without incident. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on July 2:

Kenneth Clayton GRIFFIN II, 44, of 12813 Wishing Well Way in Bristow

Charged with strangulation, abduction, burglary with intent to commit assault, grand larceny, assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement

Court Date: August 9, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond