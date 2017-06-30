Passenger was ejected from vehicle in E-ZPass lanes crash

Authorities closed the northbound I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes on Friday after a crash.

From Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller:

At 5:45 a.m., Friday (June 30), Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle crash in the I-95 Express Lanes at the 159-mile marker in Prince William County.

A 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling north on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck the Jersey wall and overturned two times. As the vehicle overturned, the front-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

The front-seat passenger was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for the treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver and two other passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.