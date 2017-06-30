Manassas calls for supplemental police help for sell-out July 4 crowd

Manassas police need some extra help this 4th of July.

The department asked Virginia State Police for up to three officers to assist local police with traffic control for the city’s “Celebrate America” event on Tuesday. The outside help is needed as the city’s department is short staffed.

From Manassas police spokesman Charles Sharp:

“It is not uncommon for us to ask for assistance from outside agencies during the July 4th event. The reason being is because we have to cover just about every traffic intersection at the conclusion of the event to facilitate thousands of citizens leaving all at once at the conclusion of the festivities.”

A total of seven new Manassas police recruits are headed for the Academy and will soon be on the streets, added Sharp. In the past, city police also assist the Prince William County police for large events at Jiffy Lube Live.

Thousands are expected to gather in Downtown Manassas on Independence Day for a daylong festival to include apple pie and watermelon eating contests, capped off by a fireworks show.

For the first time this year, spectators will pay to watch the show from the 5th level of the city’s downtown parking garage. Historic Manassas Inc. sold 180 tickets to the event.

The parking garage will be closed to all vehicle traffic, so those who attend the rooftop party will need to park elsewhere.

HMI attempted to hold a rooftop party on July 4, 2016, but was unable to sell enough tickets to it a viable event. Having more time to market the event to businesses and residents led to a sell-out event this year, said HMI Director Debbi Haight.