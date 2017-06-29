Suzanne Miller, wife of Delegate Jackson Miller loses battle with cancer

Suzanne Miller, 45, the wife of Delegate Jackson Miller has died.

The Manassas representative to the Virginia General Assembly posted this message and a photo of his wife on Facebook:

Suzanne was the strongest person I have ever met. All these years of living with chronic pain that nobody really understands, all the while being a great wife and mother to our boys. She was the bedrock of this family.

Nathaniel, Jackson Jr., and I are devastated but we will hold close the precious love and memories that she left for each of us.

After living in pain for over seven years from what started as a rare nerve cancer my sweetie is now free from pain, illness, and sadness for eternity.

Thank you to everyone who has already reached out to offer prayer, help, and sympathies. Rest in peace Sweetie, I love you very much.

Suzanne Miller appeared with her husband for a TV commercial for his unsuccessful April bid for Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Emailed condolences began pouring in as soon as Miller announced the news of his wife’s passing,

From emails:

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell, Speaker-designee Kirk Cox, Majority Leader-designee Todd Gilbert, and Caucus Chairman Tim Hugo issued the following statement on the passing of Suzanne Miller, the wife of House Majority Whip Jackson Miller. “We are devastated by the loss of Suzanne Miller and heartbroken for Jackson and his two boys. Suzanne was the light of their life. For all of us, she was a sweet friend we were fortunate to know. She carried herself with poise and grace through a difficult fight against cancer, serving as an example to all that God can and will sustain each of us through life’s trials. The House of Delegates, including our spouses and children, is a family. Tonight, we mourn the loss of one of our own. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the Millers.” “Anyone who works in politics and is married knows that your spouse and family makes a sacrifice just like you. Suzanne Miller’s loyalty to her husband Jackson and his public service was admired by our entire Committee and all that knew her. We are so saddened by her death, and we pray for the loved ones that she leaves behind,” said Dottie Miller, chairman of the Prince William County Republican Committee.

Miller announced the news late Wednesday night June 28. By 9:30 this morning, nearly 1,000 friends, family, constituents. and fellow politicians had posted condolences to Miller’s Facebook page.

Miller is the majority whip in the House of Delegates, where he’s severed since 2006. Prior to that, Miller sat on the Manassas City County. A former Prince William County police officer, he operates is a real estate business in Downtown Manassas.