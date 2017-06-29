News South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Quantico, grateful to the Marine Corps for helping family
South Korean President Moon Jae-in laid a wreath at Quantico Marine Corps Base on this first official visit to the U.S.
From a National Museum of the Marine Corps: press release sent before the event:
South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Wednesday to pay his respects to the Marine Corps for helping to evacuate his parents from North Korea in 1950.
During his first official visit to the United States President Moon will lay a wreath, dedicate a tree and deliver remarks at the Chosin Reservoir Monument in the Museum’s Semper Fidelis Memorial Park.
The president’s parents were evacuated from North Korea by the 1st Marine Division following the culmination of the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. He continues to be very grateful to the Marine Corps for its assistance to his family and he credits those actions as contributing to his success.
Also delivering remarks will be Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller. Korean War veterans will attend the ceremony at the invitation of President Moon.
The Museum’s Korean War Gallery offers an opportunity to better understand the war. The Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At Wednesday’s ceremony, Jae-in called the rescue of his parents one of the greatest humanitarian aides of all time.
Potomac Local Photographer Mary Davidson captured the images in this post.
Jae-in is in the U.S. to visit with President Donald Trump for the first time since taking office last month.
