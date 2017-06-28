News Stafford Chick-fil-A under renovation, will reopen later this summer
From Garrisonville Chick-fil-A Franchise Owner Leslie Brown:
Send news and photos to Potomac LocalThe Garrisonville Chick-fil-A in Stafford, which originally opened in April 2001, closed on June 15 for renovations that will incorporate the chain’s newest innovations to increase capacity and improve the customer experience, whether guests choose dine-in, carry out or drive-thru service.The kitchen will be reconfigured to create a smoother flow, improved team member environment and room for future growth. The dining room will be updated and the drive-thru will be reconfigured, resulting in increased vehicle capacity and better use of the parking area.The restaurant is projected to reopen later this summer with its normal operating hours of 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
