North Stafford’s library will soon have new shelves to make it easier find books.

The new metal shelves at The Porter Branch of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Park Ridge will be installed in mid-July.

More in a press release:

It will be easier for customers to find what they’re looking for and will also provide much-needed display and promotional shelving for books and other materials. Porter’s updated, contemporary appearance is also more in keeping with the look and atmosphere of the England Run and Salem Church branches.

Another benefit of the project is the ability to move the adult computers to the center of the room. Staff will be able to more readily assist customers and address any computer issues. The wall where the computers currently reside will instead house gorgeous new display shelving.

Below is an outline of the anticipated schedule. Our team has developed a plan that has as minimal an impact on the branch as possible. The timing is subject to change.

July 5-9: To make way for the beautiful new shelves, the current adult and teen collections need to be packed up. The majority of those materials will be inaccessible, but you can still return materials, pick up holds, access the children’s collections, and browse carts with recently returned materials. There will be some computers available for adults in Meeting Room C. This access will continue throughout the process, except for July 13 and 14.

July 10-12: The current steel shelving will be removed to be utilized in our Library Administration Center.

July 13-14: Porter Branch will close to allow three semi-trucks to deliver and unload new shelving. Materials can still be returned at the outside book drop.

July 15-21: New shelving will be installed.

July 22-26: Library staff will place the adult and teen collections on the brand new shelves.

During this time, our other branches will be fully operational.