A pedestrian was struck on a truss bridge over the Bull Run River at 3:13 p.m. Fire and rescue crews were called to Lake Drive behind General’s Ridge Golf Course to respond to the incident.

Rescue crews initially called for a helicopter and later called off the helicopter.

The incident disrupted service on Virginia Railway Express’ Manassas line:

Update: Manassas Line Service Disruption. You may be able to use an OmniRide bus to get near Manassas&Burke . https://t.co/4haqOKpJF7 — VRE (@VaRailXpress) June 28, 2017

The unidentiifed victim was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.

The incident was determined to be in Fairfax County, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolksy.