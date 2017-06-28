Traffic Pedestrian struck, killed by Manassas VRE; service halted on Manassas line
One person was struck by a commuter train near Manassas.
A pedestrian was struck on a truss bridge over the Bull Run River at 3:13 p.m. Fire and rescue crews were called to Lake Drive behind General’s Ridge Golf Course to respond to the incident.
Rescue crews initially called for a helicopter and later called off the helicopter.
The incident disrupted service on Virginia Railway Express’ Manassas line:
Update: Manassas Line Service Disruption. You may be able to use an OmniRide bus to get near Manassas&Burke . https://t.co/4haqOKpJF7
— VRE (@VaRailXpress) June 28, 2017
Update
The unidentiifed victim was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.
The incident was determined to be in Fairfax County, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolksy.
