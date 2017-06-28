WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Pedestrian struck, killed by Manassas VRE; service halted on Manassas line

by Potomac Local on June 28, 2017 at 4:01 pm Leave a Comment

One person was struck by a commuter train near Manassas.

A pedestrian was struck on a truss bridge over the Bull Run River at 3:13 p.m. Fire and rescue crews were called to Lake Drive behind General’s Ridge Golf Course to respond to the incident.

Rescue crews initially called for a helicopter and later called off the helicopter.

The incident disrupted service on Virginia Railway Express’ Manassas line:

Update

The unidentiifed victim was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.

The incident was determined to be in Fairfax County, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolksy.

