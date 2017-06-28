News Updated: Bullets strike vehicle in Triangle
From Prince William police:
Shooting Investigation – Currently, officers are on scene investigating a reported shooting which occurred at the Southampton Apartment complex located in the 4100 block of Southway Ln in Triangle shortly before 2:30pm. Three individuals, unknown ages, were transported to an area hospital with minor non-gunshot related injuries.
Officers have located evidence of a shooting in the area; however, no gunshot related injuries have been reported. The suspect is believed to have left the area in a vehicle, unknown description at this time.
The scene at the apartment complex is contained. This is not an active shooter incident.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
Updated
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Shooting Investigation *UPDATE – Detectives remain on scene continuing their investigation into this incident. The preliminary investigation has revealed the three victims, two adults and one child, were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when the gunfire occurred.
The suspect, believing to be in a black or dark colored SUV with temporary tags, fled the scene following the shooting. The vehicle occupied by the victims was struck. The driver of that vehicle also left the immediate scene. The three victims drove to nearby Inn St off Joplin Rd where police were contacted.
The injuries sustained by the victims appear to be minor in nature, potentially caused from broken glass. No gunshot injuries have been reported at this time. The motive behind the shooting is not known. The investigation continues.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release
June 28, 2017
New Listing: 32315 Deep Meadow Lane
June 28, 2017
Starting July 3, ask PRTC OmniLink for a pickup or drop off at Manassas Park Community Center
June 27, 2017
Explore Summer Reading at your Prince William Public Library
June 26, 2017
Over the road driver needed for Manassas food service company
June 26, 2017
Prince William County Historic Preservation Division offers summer learning and fun in 2017
June 21, 2017