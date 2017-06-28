WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Updated: Bullets strike vehicle in Triangle

by Potomac Local on June 28, 2017 at 3:01 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Shooting Investigation – Currently, officers are on scene investigating a reported shooting which occurred at the Southampton Apartment complex located in the 4100 block of Southway Ln in Triangle shortly before 2:30pm. Three individuals, unknown ages, were transported to an area hospital with minor non-gunshot related injuries.

Officers have located evidence of a shooting in the area; however, no gunshot related injuries have been reported. The suspect is believed to have left the area in a vehicle, unknown description at this time.

The scene at the apartment complex is contained. This is not an active shooter incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available. 

Updated

From Prince William police: 

Shooting Investigation *UPDATE – Detectives remain on scene continuing their investigation into this incident. The preliminary investigation has revealed the three victims, two adults and one child, were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when the gunfire occurred.

The suspect, believing to be in a black or dark colored SUV with temporary tags, fled the scene following the shooting. The vehicle occupied by the victims was struck. The driver of that vehicle also left the immediate scene. The three victims drove to nearby Inn St off Joplin Rd where police were contacted.

The injuries sustained by the victims appear to be minor in nature, potentially caused from broken glass. No gunshot injuries have been reported at this time. The motive behind the shooting is not known. The investigation continues.

