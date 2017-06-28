News Officers on scene investigating a reported shooting in Triangle
From Prince William police:
From Prince William police:
Shooting Investigation – Currently, officers are on scene investigating a reported shooting which occurred at the Southampton Apartment complex located in the 4100 block of Southway Ln in Triangle shortly before 2:30pm. Three individuals, unknown ages, were transported to an area hospital with minor non-gunshot related injuries.
Officers have located evidence of a shooting in the area; however, no gunshot related injuries have been reported. The suspect is believed to have left the area in a vehicle, unknown description at this time.
The scene at the apartment complex is contained. This is not an active shooter incident.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
