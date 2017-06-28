Sponsored Post New Listing: 32315 Deep Meadow Lane
New Listing!! Custom Jeff Hall built colonial on 6.6+ acre lot in gated Meadowland. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with formal living room, dining room and sun-filled Florida room.
Elegant two-story hardwood foyer with palladium window. Beautiful granite kitchen w/natural cherry cabinets, large island, glass cooktop, ceramic tile backsplash & pantry. Convenient main level master suite w/walk-in closet, double vanity and marble shower.
Cozy family room w/gas log fireplace, decorative pillars & built-in shelves. Huge upper-level master suite overlooking woods w/sitting room, vaulted ceiling, ceramic tile, cultured marble tub & shower, separate W/C, pocket doors.
Bright & open finished walk-out basement w/huge rec room, wood burning fireplace, true 5th bedroom, full bath, den/exercise room, mud/laundry room w/utility sink & ceramic tile. Stamped patio leads to private in-ground swimming pool surrounded by professional landscaping.
Extra features include a 50-year engineered septic system, 405’ well (expertly designed), whole house generator, high-efficiency HVAC system.
Original owners have maintained this beautiful home in immaculate condition!! Move-in ready, a true 10+
Contact C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800 or email cc@ccbartholomew.com emailSend news and photos to Potomac Local
June 28, 2017
