KO Distilling celebrates Bare Knuckle American Rye release

Friends old and new gathered at KO Distilling in Manassas on June 17 to celebrate the release of the first rye whiskey bottled in the city since Prohibition.

Bare Knuckle American Rye Whiskey is the second in a line of spirits from the distillery, joining Bare Knuckle American Wheat Whiskey in the product line.

The whiskey release party featured live music, a barbecue food truck, tastings, and a cornhole game.