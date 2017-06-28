Historic Manassas needs volunteers July 4 ‘Celebrate America’ party

Good morning Prince William – Historic Manassas needs volunteers for their Celebrate America event on July 4th in Old Town Manassas. Duties include direct vendors from 11:30-3pm, escort characters around from 5:30-8:30pm, check-in contestants from 2:30-5:30pm and lastly VIP rooftop assistance from 4-10pm. Please email Erin at:erin@historicnabassasinc.org with your choice. Happy Birthday America!

· House of Mercy has just kicked off their Shoes for Kids Drive and need your help collecting new, trendy school shoes by July 22nd for their kids. The goal this year is 192 pairs of fun shoes to start the new school year. You can drop them off at the center located at: 8170 Flannery Court Manassas or check out their website for more info at: houseofmercyva.org.

· Discover Prince William Visitor’s Center is looking for volunteers to work in their Occoquan Center Monday-Friday 9am-5pm. It’s a fun, friendly job. Please call Tamika at (703) 491-4045 to learn more.

· The SERVE campus of Northern Virginia Family Service is in Urgent need of volunteers on Wednesday, June 28th, 2016 from 9AM-1PM and 1-4PM to help warehouse staff take a complete inventory of food and supplies in our 8,000 square foot warehouse. Up to 15 volunteers are needed each shift. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared to do moderate lifting. This is a great one-time opportunity which will help the agency to improve its food assistance program to the 650+ households who visit each month for help! Volunteers can feel good knowing they are helping us to make sure fresh food is given to families. Volunteers will also help us identify urgent food needs for clients. Please click here to sign up: http://signup.com/go/TMXRPOP or contact Navara Cannon at ncannon@nvfs.org

· You don’t want to miss this! Join in the fun with Super Hero Bunco Game Night on Friday June 30th, 5:30-9pm at the Wellington Community Center. Sure to be a blast to support all the great programs at Project Mend A House. Please call Liz at (571) 264-9228 to reserve your tickets.

· Meals on Wheels has an urgent need for drivers to deliver a warm meal at mid-day to a homebound senior. This is a fantastic job to meet a few neighbors and bring joy. You can sign up for a regular day or be a fill-in driver. It’s very easy to do by just picking up a few meals at either Senior Center kitchen and delivering them out to your route. It only takes 2 hours or so! If you are age 55+ then please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to be part of the RSVP team. Adults age 54 and under please call Melodee at (703) 792-4583.

· The food pantries are low just as kids are getting out of school and families will be more stressed to meet their basic needs. Please pick up a few extra basics of canned vegs, meats, pasta, sauces, cereal and such for both the SERVE pantry and the ACTS pantry.

· Prince William SPCA is looking for interested candidates to serve on their Board of Directors. Must be dedicated, love animals and have willingness to carry out their mission. Commitment includes attending evening monthly Board meeting and serving on one program committee. Term is for 1 year. Please email: pwspca@pwspca.org for a nomination form.

· Prince William Health Department needs volunteers on Friday mornings, 8am-9:30am at the Woodbridge office to help with client screenings and referrals to their SBRIT Program. This program assesses the severity of substance use and identifies appropriate level of treatment. Please call Isabella at (703) 792-7341 to learn more.

· Good News Community Kitchen in Occoquan has lots of volunteer opportunities to serve the hungry in Manassas and downtown DC. They also have several fun fundraisers coming up to support all of their programs. They are raffling off a 2017 red Mustang Coupe for just $20/ticket. They are having a wine tasting at the Bottle Stop Wine bar on June 26th as well. Check out their website- www.tgnck.org for all the super activities and volunteer opportunities in the coming months.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

Call to Action is a column written by Volunteer Prince William Director Mary Foley.