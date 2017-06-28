From an email:

FOX 5’s “Zip Trip” is coming to Stafford this Friday, June, 30th. During our annual summer Zip Trip series, the Good Day DC team gets out of the studio and broadcasts an entire episode from a different location in the FOX 5 viewing area each Friday. Our goal is to showcase local restaurants, schools, and businesses, and we have lots of activities for members of the local community who come out to watch the broadcast.

This week we will be broadcasting from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center in Stafford, and because we’re heading into the July 4th holiday weekend, we’ve themed the broadcast to have lots of patriotic and interesting guests for our viewers and live audience.

For example, we’ll be joined by active duty personnel and local veterans at Embrey Mill, we’ll interview the vice president of museum content at Ferry Farm, and we’ll even have one of our personalities race against a 3-time Olympic gold medal winning swimmer! In addition to this, we’ll also be joined by news-making city officials and will showcase lots of fun restaurants and activities in the area.

Tucker will kick off Friday’s broadcast at 6 a.m. with a special Armed Service Hour, and he will present the weather from the Armed Services Memorial accompanied by local Stafford police cadets. At 6:35, Tucker will give a weather update from Embrey Mill’s Grounds Bistro & Café, where veterans and active duty members will receive breakfast complimentary of Embrey Mill and NASH Communities. At 6:45, Tucker will present the weather from the café with Dan Chichester, Chairman of the Armed Services Memorial Committee, and Elizabeth Davis, widow of 1st Lt Mathew Davis.

At 7 a.m., Holly and Allison will join Tucker at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sports Center for a special Sports and Outdoor Hour, and Tucker will give a weather update. At 7:15, Tucker will present the weather with the owners of River Rock Outfitter, who will give a stand-up paddleboard demonstration at the indoor pool. At 7:45, Tucker will give a weather update, and then he and Allison will present FOX 5’s “5 Must Stops” in Stafford. To end the hour, Allison and Holly will interview Meg Bohmke, Vice Chairman of Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

At 8 a.m., the FOX 5 team will be joined by DJ Bill Carol, who will play music throughout the rest of the show, and Tucker will present the weather with Barry Hill, General Manager of Stafford Soccer, as well as other officials and players from the recreation league. At 8:15, Allison and Holly will be joined by the FOX 5 First 5 child of the day, and Holly will host Paul Milde, Chairman of Stafford County Board of Supervisors, for an interview and a round of trivia at 8:30. At 8:45, Tucker will present the weather with Lisa Loosa, co-founder of Second Chance Dog Rescue. At the end of the hour, Allison will showcase Amy’s Café with the restaurant’s kitchen manager.

In the 9 a.m. hour, the Good Day DC team will present FOX 5’s “5 Must Stops” again, and then Allison will be joined by Patrick O’Hearn, the Producing Artistic Director at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. At 9:18, Holly will then be joined by Heather Hagerman, a real estate agent from Coldwell Banker, who will present local real estate listings. At 9:30, as a part of “First Responders Friday,” Allison will be joined by Chief Mark Lockhart of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue and Major John McAlister and Deuntay Diggs, both of the Stafford Country Sherriff’s Office. Next, for this week’s “Tucker Tries It” segment, Tucker will swim a race against 3 Time Olympic Champion Swimmer Jeff Rouse, who won a total of three gold medals at the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics. At 9:50, Holly will enjoy a taste of Family Pizzeria, one of the oldest restaurants in Stafford County.

To kick off the 10 a.m. hour, Allison and Holly will be joined by this week’s “Hometown Hero,” Joel Griffin, Chairman of the Board for Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation, a nonprofit organization that educates Virginians on the importance of CPR. At 10:15, Allison will be joined by Dave Muraca, the Vice President for Museum Content at Ferry Farm, George Washington’s boyhood home. Next, Tucker will be joined by this week’s Junior Reporter, and then the Mountain View High School Field Hockey Team and the Brooke Point High School Wrestling Team will pay a visit to the set for this week’s “Hometown Team” segment. To finish up the broadcast, Tucker will cheers to the holiday weekend with drinks from Le Grand Cru Bistro.