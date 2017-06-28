News Dale City 4th of July Parade to honor Commonwealth Attorney Paul Ebert
From an email:
The annual Dale City 4th of July Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. Lineup for the parade begins at 9:00 a.m. at Kirkdale Road and Dale Boulevard for parade participants and the parade will end at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) commuter parking lot at Center Plaza in Dale City.
This year’s parade committee has chosen to honor Commonwealth’s Attorney, Paul Ebert as the 2017 Parade Grand Marshal. Family Fun Day during the parade is from 11 am to 2 pm at the Center Plaza VDOT Commuter Lot.
Drivers can also expect a traffic pattern change during the parade, according to Prince William police spokesman Jonathan Perok.
The eastbound lanes of Dale will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. between Mapledale Avenue and Gerry Lane. Traffic will be forced to use the westbound lanes which will be split in both directions with cones.
