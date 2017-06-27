News Prince William Chamber urges officials support new Potomac Nationals stadium in Woodbridge
From a press release:
This morning the Board of Directors of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted to endorse the proposed Potomac Nationals stadium in eastern Prince William County. After several months of meetings with representatives from the County and the project, Chamber Board members agreed the new stadium represents a significant economic opportunity that should not be missed by Prince William County.
“Earlier this year, Prince William County approved their new strategic plan. That plan calls for what the County has branded as their ‘moonshot goal’ of more than doubling the existing commercial tax base,” said 2017-2018 Chamber Chairman, Jim Elliott. “Projects like this one only come around but so often and if the County is serious about meeting their economic development goals, they should support these types of initiatives.”
The Chamber’s Economic Development Committee Chairman, Gary Jones, II, stated, “I hear from business owners regularly on how they would like to see our region be more aggressive in terms of our approach to economic development. I am glad that the Chamber’s Board voted to endorse the stadium. This project, along with the great work JBG Companies has already done in the corridor, has the opportunity to fundamentally reshape economic development in eastern Prince William County.”
See attached letter sent to Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
