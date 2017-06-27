New sign work, bridge repairs to slow I-95 travelers tonight

From a press release:

I-95 Northbound near Exit 143 (Route 610), Stafford County

· Single lane closure at 9 p.m.

· Double lane closure at 10 p.m.

· All lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m.

Crews are installing overhead signs as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Southern Terminus Extension project.

Interstate 95 travelers in the Fredericksburg area should anticipate delays on I-95 northbound and southbound overnight as two work zones continue in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

The following lane closures are planned for this evening and early Wednesday, weather permitting:

I-95 Southbound at Ni River Bridge, Mile Marker 121 (South of Exit 126/Spotsylvania)

· Single lane closure at 9 p.m.

· Double lane closure at 10 p.m.

· All lanes re-open by 4:30 a.m.

Repairs continue to a bridge over Ni River, which is one of six interstate bridges being rehabilitated in the Fredericksburg area through fall 2018.