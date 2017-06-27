Manassas Nissan dealership robbed at gunpoint

From Manassas police:

On June 26, 2017 at approximately 7:54 a.m., the Manassas City Police responded to Sheehy Nissan located at 9010 Liberia Avenue for a report of an armed robbery which just occurred. The victim stated the offender entered the dealership wearing a mask, displayed a gun, and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene in an early model purple Honda Accord with an undisclosed amount of cash. The offender is described as a Hispanic and was last seen wearing dark colored jeans. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving north on Centreville Rd. No injuries were reported during the incident. Investigation is ongoing.

On June 26, 2017 at approximately 8:05 a.m., the Manassas City Police responded to Brown’s Kia located at 9030 Liberia Avenue for a report of an attempted burglary. The service manager told police sometime between June 24 and June 26 someone attempted to force entry into the service center garage door. No entry was gained. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at (703) 257-8092 or Crime Solvers.

The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000.00 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.