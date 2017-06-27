News Man in hotel barricade dies from self-inflicted wounds
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Shooting Investigation *UPDATE – On June 25, the male suspect involved in the shooting at the Quality Inn located at 1109 Horner Rd in Woodbridge on June 12 died as a result of his injuries. Based upon the autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office on June 26, and the police investigation, the death of the suspect, identified as James Edward BISHOP, is being classified as a suicide. The investigation revealed that the victim and BISHOP were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated. During the encounter, BISHOP shot the victim in the head before fatally shooting himself. The victim has subsequently been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as James Edward BISHOP, 55, of New York
