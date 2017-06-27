Dumfries waitress hits Virginia lotto, will pay bills, save cash

From a press release:

If Regina Wilner had only known that Virginia Lottery ticket she’d tossed in her purse was worth $250,000, she might have scratched it sooner. Instead, the Dumfries woman went about her business all day, leading to a big surprise that evening.

When she finally scratched the $250,000 Double Play ticket, she didn’t trust her eyes.

“I didn’t think I’d won,” she said. “I asked my brother, ‘Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing?’”

She’d become the second player to win the top prize in $250,000 Double Play (game #1765), which means two top prizes remain unclaimed in this game. The game features prizes ranging from $5 up to $250,000.

Ms. Wilner, who works as a waitress, said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills and save the rest.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in $250,000 Double Play are 1 in 4.32.