Traffic A portion of Dale Boulevard closes Wednesday morning for future traffic light installation
From a press release:
Westbound Dale Blvd (Route 784) between the off-ramp to southbound I-95 and the on-ramp from southbound I-95 will be closed Wednesday, June 28 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. to install a traffic signal pole and mast arm, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Drivers on southbound I-95 will still be able to exit onto westbound Dale Boulevard via Exit 156B, and drivers on westbound Dale Boulevard will still be able to exit onto southbound I-95.
The work is part of the project to realign the ramp and add a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion later this summer.
