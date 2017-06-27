WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

A portion of Dale Boulevard closes Wednesday morning for future traffic light installation

by Potomac Local on June 27, 2017 at 4:49 pm Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

Westbound Dale Blvd (Route 784) between the off-ramp to southbound I-95 and the on-ramp from southbound I-95 will be closed Wednesday, June 28 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. to install a traffic signal pole and mast arm, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers on southbound I-95 will still be able to exit onto westbound Dale Boulevard via Exit 156B, and drivers on westbound Dale Boulevard will still be able to exit onto southbound I-95.

The work is part of the project to realign the ramp and add a traffic signal so that traffic from southbound I-95 can merge more safely onto westbound Dale Boulevard. The project is scheduled for completion later this summer.

