Woodbridge man charged in fatal crash on I-495

A Woodbridge man is charged in a crashed that led to the death of a Vienna football coach.

From Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller:

The crash occurred at approximately 3:48 p.m. Saturday.

A pickup truck towing a boat had pulled off onto the median area at the split of westbound I-495 and I-95 south/I-495/I-395 north. Two males were outside the pickup truck working to re-secure the boat on the trailer when a box truck drifted into the median area. The box truck struck the boat and one of the male pedestrians, Leonard A. Schultz, 52, of Ashburn, Va. The other pedestrian, Albert Schultz IV, 24, was also struck in the impact of the crash.

Both Schultz’s were transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment. Leonard Schultz died at the hospital; Albert Schultz is still being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was still inside the pickup truck at the time of the crash and was not injured. (Leonard Schultz is the uncle of Albert Schultz. The driver was Leonard’s brother/Albert’s father…but I don’t have a name for him.)

The driver of the box truck, Carlos Alberto Garcia, 42, of Woodbridge, Va., was not injured in the crash. Garcia has been initially charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.