From a press release:

Stafford’s very first Walmart Neighborhood Market – and the second business in the Stafford Complex Center development – will open on Wednesday, June 28. In addition to being a new prototype that only exists in limited markets across the country, the store offers the convenience of a drive-thru pharmacy, the first Online Grocery Pickup service in the area and creates approximately 95 local jobs.

The 40,000-square-foot Neighborhood Market at 14 N. Stafford Complex Center is a new prototype – featuring wider aisles, lower counter tops in the deli and bakery for easy ordering, and made-to-order pizza. Customers can pick out their pizza toppings and shop while their pizza cooks, or take it home and cook in their own oven.

Neighborhood Market offers fresh produce and organic selections; a full-service deli and in-store bakery with fresh bread and more; convenient Grab-and-Go prepared meals; and a full grocery department with favorite name-brand products at the same affordable prices as our larger stores. In addition, customers will find a convenient, full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, health and beauty items, baby and pet supplies and select household goods.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting will be held at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, preceded by a short performance by the North Stafford High School Drumline. Area residents are also invited to a community celebration, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Highlights will include music, activities for kids and food samples, including pizza, hot dogs, fresh fruit and Marketside cookies.