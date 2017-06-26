From a press release:

Today, Bart Randall formally announced he would seek election to the Garrisonville District seat on the Stafford County School Board. After having filed the proper paperwork and qualified for the ballot, Randall is turning his focus toward the campaign.

“We must focus on the success, safety, and security of our children and preparing them for a bright future. This includes keeping class sizes low, supporting our teachers, and ensuring our children have the resources to learn.”

Bart Randall and his wife Carolyn live in the Hampton Oaks neighborhood of Stafford and recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. They have two adult children, including one who graduated from North Stafford High School. Randall retired from a 24-year Navy career in 2009, ending his tenure as a Master Chief with over ten years serving at sea. During his time in the Navy, Randall earned an Associate of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology, a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and two Master of Arts degrees in Human Resources Development and Human Resources Management. Randall has been involved in the Stafford Community volunteering as a baseball coach, in Boy Scouts, and at his church.