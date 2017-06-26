Over the road driver needed for Manassas food service company

SUMMARY: Drives an eighteen-wheeler (tractor trailer) in order to deliver food products to restaurants and grocery stores primarily located in the Southeastern, Midwestern and Northern United States.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Complies with all DOT regulation and maintains a CDL, class “A” Driver’s License with a safe Driving record

Drives up to the maximum allowed service hours, according to DOT regulations, and maintains and submits proper documentation to Operations on a weekly basis, including pre and post trip records and log books, fuel tax trip reports and payroll sheets. This must be done timely in order to ensure that payroll is processed and it will not be if any thing is missing.

Delivers food products to restaurants and grocery stores

Unloads deliveries by hand, from a trailer carrying up to 40,000 pounds (20 tons) Utilizes a hand truck with product in bundles of 50 pounds Utilizes a ramp whenever accessible, otherwise unloads from the truck to the ground Puts the merchandise onto the hand truck Moves the product to the customer’s designated area Removes product from hand truck and restacks merchandise if requested by customer, sometimes near or inside a cooler of freezer, but does no merchandising

Compares actually merchandise vs. invoice with customer, obtains customer signature and collects any payment, if necessary

Immediately contact Operations with any mechanical or operational issues, Sales with any customer/product issues and Accounting with any invoice/payment issues, utilizing contact numbers in Driver Manual

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: Less than high school education; or up to one month related experience or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

MATHEMATICAL SKILLS: Ability to add and subtract two digit numbers and to multiply and divide with 10’s and 100’s. Ability to perform these operations using units of American money and weight measurement, volume, and distance.

REASONING ABILITY: Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out detailed and uninvolved written or oral instructions. Ability to deal with problems involving a few concrete variables in standardized situations.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit. The employee frequently is required to use hand to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls and climb or balance. The employee is frequently required to stand and walk; drive with feet and legs; reach with hands and arms; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; see, talk and hear.

The employee must regularly lift and/or move up to 25 pounds, and occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

*This job description is a work in progress and subject to change as the position and responsibilities evolves.

Contact Information

404-629-3687

jobs@diazfoods.com