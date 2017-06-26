Occoquan plans free outdoor summer concert series at River Mill Park

From a press release:

The Town of Occoquan presents Music on Mill, a free outdoor summer concert series at Occoquan’s River Mill Park on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, from July 7 through September 16, 2017. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket or chair, pack a picnic and enjoy an evening of music and family-friendly entertainment in Occoquan.

2017 Concerts and Events

Friday, July 7, 2017 Maggie Shot Burns (90s Covers)

Saturday, July 15, 2017 Rocknoceros (Children’s Rock / Pop)

Friday August 4, 2017 Jahnel Daliya (Folk / Pop)

Saturday, August 19, 2017 The Amazing Kevin (Children’s Magic Show)

Friday, September 1, 2017 FeelFree (Reggae / Rock)

Saturday, September 16, 2017 James Drakes and the Chris Taylor Trio (Acoustic Rock)

River Mill Park is located at 458 Mill Street in downtown Historic Occoquan. Free parking is available on-street or in municipal parking lots.