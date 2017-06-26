Traffic Man, 19, killed in motorcycle crash on Prince William Parkway
From Prince William police:
Fatal Crash Investigation – On June 24 at 10:42AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Prince William Pkwy and Scenic Point Pl in Manassas (20112) to investigate a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, identified as a 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, was traveling eastbound on the Prince William Pkwy near Scenic Point Pl at an excessive speed when the operator lost control and struck a guard rail. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. It is still unknown if drug and alcohol use are factors in this crash. The investigation continues.
Updated
From police:
Identified:
The operator of a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was identified as Martin Ezekiel MONGE, 19, of Woodbridge
