News Lake Mooney will be open for fishing on Saturday, July 1
The Lake Mooney Reservoir, the most expensive public works project in Stafford County’s history will soon be open for fishing.
From a press release:
Stafford County and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries proudly announce that Lake Mooney will be open for fishing on Saturday, July 1, 2017. The lake, named for the late Stafford Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Mooney, opened to visitors in June 2016. It is also the 5.54 billion gallon reservoir for Stafford County.
Lake Mooney is stocked with largemouth bass, channel catfish, redear sunfish, and bluegill. Black crappie and several other species naturally colonized the lake during filling. There are creel limits and size limits in the chart below. There is a park at Lake Mooney with restroom facilities and a boat launch – no gas-powered engines are allowed. There is no charge for admission to the park. No swimming is allowed and a license is required to fish. For information on buying a fishing license, please visit www.dgif.virginia.gov/licenses.
Lake Mooney is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., mid-March through October 31. It is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., November 1 through mid-March. All boats must be off the water an half hour before closing. Lake Mooney is located at 500 Greenbank Road, Falmouth, VA 22406.
The lake was named after a fallen Stafford County sheriff’s deputy. No public funds were used to construct the dam or lake.
From a press release:
Funding the reservoir took much time and planning, but no taxpayer dollars. In fact, the entire project has been funded through user fees charged by the Department of Utilities. Over the years, in anticipation of the Rocky Pen Run Dam, Reservoir and Water Treatment Facility, the County built up reserves from expansion fees. Expansion fees are one-time revenues paid by new users as they join the Utilities system. The project has been funded through those expansion fees as well as $61 million in bonds issued in 2012. Future debt service will be paid through expansion fees.
The reservoir is now one of three, to include Smith Lake in North Stafford, and Abel Lake in the central portion of the county, used to provide drinking water to residents.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
