Heroin overdose leads to 2 arrests at Stafford motel

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On Sunday, June 25, 2017 at approximately 5:30pm, deputies from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Motel 6 located at 401 Warrenton Rd in reference to a drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene to find a female subject unresponsive.

It was soon discovered that the female was suffering from a heroin overdose. Nasal Narcan was administered at the scene and the female regained consciousness. Evidence of heroin

usage was found at the scene. The female was later identified as Tara Michelle Sussman, age 31 of Fredericksburg.

While deputies were dealing with Sussman they were alerted by a motel patron about a male subject in another part of the motel complex who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Deputies A.I. Assur and S.T. Myers tended to the male subject who was later identified as Cody Andrew Godwin, age 23 of Stafford County.

Godwin displayed slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet to the point that he couldn’t stand without the assistance of deputies. It was later learned that he too was suffering the effects of Heroin usage. Deputies attempted to take Godwin into custody and were immediately met with active resistance.

Deputy Assur warned Godwin that he would be pepper sprayed if he continued to resist deputies. Godwin submitted and allowed deputies to handcuff him without further incident. Deputies located both Heroin and Suboxone on Godwin. It was also learned that Godwin was associated with Sussman and that it was Godwin who injected Sussman with Heroin prior to her overdose.

Tara Michelle Sussman was charged by Sergeant J.L. Rakoczy with Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia. Sussman was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1000 secured bond.

Cody Andrew Godwin was charged by Deputy Assur with one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone), and one count of Obstruction of Justice. Godwin was already wanted out of Stafford County on numerous Larceny related offenses.

Those outstanding warrants were also served on Godwin which included four counts of Grand Larceny, four counts of Commit Larceny with the Intent to Sell, three counts of Obtaining Money by False Pretense, one count of Attempted Grand Larceny and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny. Godwin was also served with a Capias from the Stafford Circuit Court in reference to a Probation Violation.

Godwin is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.