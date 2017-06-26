News Fairfax police nab man suspected of stealing truck, impersonating cop
From Prince William police:
Impersonating a Police Officer | Stolen Vehicle *ARREST – On June 23, detectives with the Intel Unit were notified by detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department that they had identified and arrested the suspect who had impersonated a police officer in the area of Prince William Pkwy and Reids Prospect Dr in Woodbridge on June 18 while driving a stolen white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. The accused, identified as Tyson RASCHER, was charged by Fairfax for charges related to the stolen vehicle. Detectives with the Prince William Police Intel Unit subsequently obtained additional charges for impersonating a police officer and eluding police.
Arrested on June 23:
Tyson RASCHER, 19, of 6020 Martins Landing Ln in Burke
Charged with impersonating a police officer: 3rd offense and eluding police
Court Date: July 20, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
