Explore Summer Reading at your Prince William Public Library

Free special events all summer, plus prizes for reading!

Visit your local Prince William Public Library to begin your journey through books. Summer reading kicked off June 19 and will run through August 19 with plenty of free fun, challenges, and prizes along the way. Register at any branch or in person by visiting www.pwcgov.org/summerreading.

Explore Summer Reading for Kids, Infants through Students Entering 5th Grade

Come to any library branch to pick up your Passport and we’ll give you your first stamp. When you come in for a second visit, tell us what you’re reading and you’ll receive a coupon for free food. At six library visits, you pick out a brand-new book to keep! Come back for up to nine visits; each stamp is an entry into the kids’ grand prize drawing of an Asus flip laptop! You can receive one stamp in a 24-hour period, regardless of how many libraries you visit.

Weekly Challenges

Don’t lose precious brain cells this summer! Each of the nine weeks of summer reading will have a different theme and a special challenge. Come in to your library to complete the weekly challenge and you’ll be entered into a drawing for even more prizes. There will be a different challenge for each week, so visit often.

Free Events and Activities

You can find fun, free events at our libraries all year round, but we really ramp it up in summer! Special performances by Latin Grammy-winning musician Andrés, Blue Sky Puppets, and Hampstead Theater. Live animals by Bar C Ranch, Reptiles Alive, and Butterfly Rick. Art workshops by Abrakadoodle of PWC. Discovery Junction Children’s Museum, the Marine Corps Museum, Manassas Battlefield…we can’t fit them all here! For the full lineup, pick up a copy of Explore magazine at any branch or visit www.pwcgov.org/library/events.

Stay tuned for articles about young adult and adult summer reading. For more information, visit our Explore Summer Reading website at pwcgov.org/summerreading.

Make sure to get involved with us this summer and check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. Tag us in your photos with #PWPLSsummer and we might repost!

Thank you to our sponsors: Prince William Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Libraries, Bookworm Central, Giant, Micron, Wegmans, Apple Federal Credit Union, Roy Rogers, NOVEC, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Potbelly, BAE Systems, PenFed Credit Union