Cyclist dies after striking back of SUV in Manassas

From Manassas police:

On June 21, 2017, at approximately 0855 hours, The Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Godwin Drive at Ashton Avenue for a report of an accident with injuries involving a bicycle.

On scene, Officers investigated the incident and it was later determined the cyclist struck the back of a Sports Utility Vehicle, which was stopped at the traffic light. The victim sustained serious injuries and was flown to a local area hospital.

The victim was later identified as, Thomas Jefferson GRIZZARD JR, a 70-year-old resident of Manassas.

On June 24, 2017, GRIZZARD JR succumbed to the injuries sustained during the crash and died at the hospital.