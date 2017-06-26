Traffic Cyclist dies after striking back of SUV in Manassas
From Manassas police:
On June 21, 2017, at approximately 0855 hours, The Manassas City Police responded to the intersection of Godwin Drive at Ashton Avenue for a report of an accident with injuries involving a bicycle.
On scene, Officers investigated the incident and it was later determined the cyclist struck the back of a Sports Utility Vehicle, which was stopped at the traffic light. The victim sustained serious injuries and was flown to a local area hospital.
The victim was later identified as, Thomas Jefferson GRIZZARD JR, a 70-year-old resident of Manassas.
On June 24, 2017, GRIZZARD JR succumbed to the injuries sustained during the crash and died at the hospital.
