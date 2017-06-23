From a press release:

The public is invited to attend a citizen information meeting next week to learn more about the revised design for the Interstate 95 southbound collector distributor lanes – Rappahannock River Crossing project between Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County and Exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg.

The citizen information meeting will be held:

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

5-7 p.m.

Fredericksburg Hospitality House & Conference Center

Fredericksburg Room

2801 Plank Road (Central Park)

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

A brief presentation will be delivered at 6 p.m.

The revised design includes construction of three new I-95 southbound lanes in the current median of I-95 for through traffic. The new through traffic lanes would be built from north of Exit 133 at Route 17 in Stafford to just south of Exit 130 at Route 3 in Spotsylvania.

The three existing I-95 southbound lanes in this area would be converted to lanes for local traffic, also known as collector distributor lanes.

The project would require construction of a new crossing of the Rappahannock River, parallel to the existing I-95 southbound bridge, to carry the new lanes for through traffic.

The project seeks to reduce I-95 congestion in the Fredericksburg area by providing local traffic with an additional route to travel between Route 17 and Route 3 without merging into the interstate’s through lanes.

Stop by anytime between 5-7 p.m. on June 28 to review displays, proposed plans, and discuss questions with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) staff.

For additional information, please visit the project page on www.VirginiaDOT.org. Meeting displays and materials will be posted to the page on June 28.