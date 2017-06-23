News Orangetheory Fitness opens in Lake Ridge tonight
This Friday, June 23rd from 5:30pm – 8pm come join us for our Grand Opening Party at Orangetheory Fitness Lake Ridge in the Glen. Please invite friends and family. Come join us at our brand-new studio in the Glen. We will have plenty of giveaways, food, drinks and much more… We are located at 4172 Merchant Plaza.
IMPORTANT! If you have not signed up for your free classes you must call now. This is your last chance to sign up for classes this week before Grand Opening.
Also come in and sign up for our weight loss challenge. A six-week competition, winner receives $2,500.
