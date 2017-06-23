From a press release:

All Interstate 95 northbound traffic in Stafford County will be stopped intermittently for 20-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 as part of a work zone for the I-95 Express Lanes Southern Terminus Extension.

Crews will be installing overhead signs between Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 143 (Route 610) as part of a 2.5 mile extension of I-95 Express Lanes from its current southern terminus. Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control in the work zone.

The following lane closures are planned for this evening and early Saturday, weather permitting: