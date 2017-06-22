Sedan ‘jumped the curb and went through the front wall of the business’

From a press release:

On Thursday June 22, 2017 at 0857 hours, units from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Curves Salon at 11 Hope Road for a Technical Rescue.Units arrived within two minutes to find a four door sedan that had jumped the curb and went through the front wall of the business. There were seven civilians inside the business who had sought shelter in the rear of the suite when the vehicle struck the building.

Fortunately, there were no injuries to either the driver of the vehicle or those within the occupied building. In addition to the damage to the Curves, the Urgent and Primary Care facility next door also sustained damage to an interior wall.

Crews worked with the County Building Inspector to ensure structural safety and secured the damaged interior walls between the suites. Power was disconnected to both businesses and they will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Photos submitted by: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department Chief Mark Lockhart