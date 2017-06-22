Prince William brewery wins 1st place in statewide craft beer cup

From a press release:

“The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild held the 2017 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards Ceremony Monday, June 5, 2017, at WestRock in Richmond, Virginia. There were more than 240 brewers in attendance to celebrate excellence in craft beer this year. The Virginia Craft Beer Cup competition was managed by master Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) judge Tom Cannon and 40 judges. The competition also benefits from the continued counsel of Bill Butcher, Port City Brewing, and Bill Madden, Mad Fox Brewing. This year 356 beers in 24 categories were entered into the

This year 356 beers in 24 categories were entered into the competition. The judging took place Saturday, May 13th at Fair Winds Brewing Company in Lorton, Virginia.

The Virginia Craft Beer Cup continues to be the largest state competition of its kind in the United States. The VCBG is committed to giving its members the opportunity to compete in VA, obtain critical feedback from certified judges and get noticed statewide.”

Local winners:

Prince William County

Brown British Ale

First Place Heroic Aleworks Max Nix

Manassas

Strong British Ale

Third Place Heritage Brewing Company Kings Mountain

Fruit Beer

Second Place BadWolf Brewing Company Mother Pucker

Stafford County

Czech Lager

Second Place Adventure Brewing Company Classic Lager”