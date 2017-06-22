Manassas Journal Messenger building demolished

The vacant home of a newspaper that served Manassas for more than 150 years is under demolition today.

Heavy equipment rolled into the former home of the Manassas Journal Messenger at 9009 Church Street in Downtown Manassas on Thursday. Walls were torn down to make way for a new development called Messenger Place, which will feature 94 new condos in a new multi-storey building. There will be 3,500 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

The Manassas Journal Messenger was a daily newspaper that served the city, Manassas Park, and western Prince William County. The paper, along with the Potomac News in Woodbridge, was purchased by Media General in 2008.

The two newspapers featured similar content but had separate banners until Media General merged the papers in 2009, changing its name to News & Messenger. The combined newspaper operated under that name until Media General sold it to Berkshire Hathaway in 2012.

The paper was closed shortly after that.

Photos: Patty Prince, Manassas City spokeswoman