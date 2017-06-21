Authorities said they found a man who had used heroin inside a stall in the Stafford County Government Center.

We’re told by county officials the man worked as an employee of a contracting firm performing renovation work on the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

“On June 15, 2017, at approximately 8:40 AM, Stafford County Deputies and Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a second-floor restroom at the County Administration Building to assist a male subject in apparent need of medical attention. Deputy D.O. Williams was the first deputy to arrive and observed a man later identified as Martin Carr, on the bathroom floor, inside a stall. Fire and Rescue entered immediately afterward and rendered medical attention. There was evidence of narcotic usage in the room, and they subsequently administered a dose of Narcan to the subject. After a couple of minutes, he began to resume coherency.

Once Mr. Carr was able to speak, Deputy Matthew Jacobsen questioned him regarding the drugs and paraphernalia that were in the room and on his person. He conceded that he had injected heroin and that the syringe found on the floor was one he had used. Mr. Carr was searched and found to be in possession of a metal spoon, a plastic bag containing four white pills, a small amount of marijuana and a smoking device. He was then transported to Stafford Hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, Deputy Jacobsen questioned Mr. Carr again and inquired if he was in possession of any other narcotics. He advised he had hidden some heroin in his genital area and produced a foil packet containing heroin from his pants. Once released from the hospital, Mr. Carr was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule I/II, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was held on no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.”