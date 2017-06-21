Prince William County Arts Council awards NOVEC for supporting arts

From a press release:

“…the Prince William County Arts Council presented NOVEC with the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Art Excellence award in the Business Supporter category. NOVEC has been honored with four Seefeldt Awards for its continued support of artists and art organizations in the region.”

From Terraya Lewis, Arts Recreation Specialist, PWC Arts Council:

“Why the Arts Council awarded NOVEC with the Seefeldt Award

Outstanding Business Supporter – NOVEC proved worthy of meeting/exceeding these qualifications:

— has a significant history of support for the arts in the Region and/or a significant recent showing of support;

— demonstrates financial support for the arts

— encourages or inspires fellow businesses to significantly support the arts.

With info about the award itself /why it’s given out?

An initiative of the Prince William County Arts Council, the Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards for Arts Excellence recognize and celebrate the artists, arts organizations, volunteers, educators and business that build upon and sustain Ms. Seefeldt’s legacy of public service and support for the cultural arts in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park (“Region”).

What NOVEC has done for the arts community in Prince William?

NOVEC is a great supporter of the several of the members within our PWC Arts Council, they also have been a continued sponsor for the Arts Council largest annual festival, Arts Alive set for Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. The event is partnered with Hylton Performing Arts Center and features exhibits and live performances by local artists and ensembles for all ages. I also think NOVEC’s website can best speak more to their contributions.

What orgs have won the Seefeldt award in the past?

This particular Seefeldt Award for Outstanding Business Supporter has not been given in the past 5 years. I believe that having this title resurface speaks to the hard work and commitment that NOVEC has shown to enrich our greater Prince William community.”