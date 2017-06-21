Police searching for man who robbed 2 stores on Route 1

From police:

“Armed Robberies – On June 21 at 12:39AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 13940 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter. During the encounter, the suspect implied he had a weapon then demanded money from the employee and a customer. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Later that morning around 7:25AM, the same suspect entered the Shell service station located across the street at 13801 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) and approached the counter. During this encounter, the suspect again implied he had a weapon and demanded money. When the employee refused to give him money, the suspect took the employee’s cell phone before fleeing the area on foot. No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, approximately 20 years of age, 5’08”, 150lbs, with a light complexion

Last seen wearing a blue bandana covering his face, black hat, black hoodie jacket with grey sleeves, white shirt, grey pants, and black shoes”