Hit and run leads to robbery charges for Washington, D.C. woman

From police:

“Strong Arm Robbery | Hit & Run *ARREST – On June 20, Brittany I’Esha BENNETT turned herself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge. The accused was wanted for robbery which occurred in the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on June 10.

Arrested on June 20:

Brittany I’Esha BENNETT, 18, of 415 Longfellow NW St in Washington, DC

Charged with robbery and hit & run

Court Date: July 18, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strong Arm Robbery | Hit & Run [Previously Released] – On June 10 at 3:30PM, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 18-year-old woman of Woodbridge, was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Hwy in the area of Featherstone Rd when she was involved in a vehicle accident with a 2003 black Honda sedan. When the driver of the Honda attempted to flee the area, the victim followed the vehicle to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd where it stopped at the intersection. The accused then got out of her vehicle and was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim and took a cell phone before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Brittany I’Esha BENNETT. The investigation continues.”