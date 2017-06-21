News Hit and run leads to robbery charges for Washington, D.C. woman
From police:
“Strong Arm Robbery | Hit & Run *ARREST – On June 20, Brittany I’Esha BENNETT turned herself into police without incident at the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge. The accused was wanted for robbery which occurred in the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on June 10.
Arrested on June 20:
Brittany I’Esha BENNETT, 18, of 415 Longfellow NW St in Washington, DC
Charged with robbery and hit & run
Court Date: July 18, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Strong Arm Robbery | Hit & Run [Previously Released] – On June 10 at 3:30PM, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 18-year-old woman of Woodbridge, was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Hwy in the area of Featherstone Rd when she was involved in a vehicle accident with a 2003 black Honda sedan. When the driver of the Honda attempted to flee the area, the victim followed the vehicle to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd where it stopped at the intersection. The accused then got out of her vehicle and was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim and took a cell phone before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Brittany I’Esha BENNETT. The investigation continues.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Prince William County Historic Preservation Division offers summer learning and fun in 2017
June 21, 2017
Bare Knuckle American Rye release June 17: ‘Everyday, all of us on the on this planet are fighting for something’
June 12, 2017
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017