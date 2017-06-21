News Dyson, of Manassas, to perform at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans
From a press release:
“Mayah Dyson, of Manassas, VA, performs at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans – headlined by Diana Ross, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper – on Sunday, July 2. Dyson is an R&B singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer. In 2016, she appeared on Kelly Rowland’s TV show Chasing Destiny and sang backup for Solange on Saturday Night Live. Dyson’s latest video is for her song “I Miss You.”
The gig comes through Berklee’s Popular Music Institute (BPMI), which selected Dyson for the festival. BPMI gives students important performance experience and prepares them for the evolving music landscape – where festivals are booming.”
