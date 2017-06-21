WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

85°

Menu

News
Dyson, of Manassas, to perform at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans

by Potomac Local on June 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

Mayah Dyson, of Manassas, VA, performs at ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans – headlined by Diana Ross, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper – on Sunday, July 2. Dyson is an R&B singer-songwriter, actress, and dancer. In 2016, she appeared on Kelly Rowland’s TV show Chasing Destiny and sang backup for Solange on Saturday Night Live. Dyson’s latest video is for her song “I Miss You.”
 
The gig comes through Berklee’s Popular Music Institute (BPMI), which selected Dyson for the festival. BPMI gives students important performance experience and prepares them for the evolving music landscape – where festivals are booming.”
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...