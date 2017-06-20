Arlington homicide suspect nabbed near Colonial Forge High School

A Woodbridge man was arrested in Stafford for a homicide that occurred in Arlington County.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Marshall in arresting Daejon Tyrie Jones, 23, of Woodbridge on Sunday. Law enforcement officials were called to Flint Court near Colonial Forge High School, where the arrest was made.

“We had six of our people there on the perimeter. The US Marshall’s are the one’s who were looking for the suspect, and we were assisting. He was apprehended without incident and turned over to Arlington County Police. We also assisted them (Arlington) in obtaining a search warrant on the house so they could look for evidence regarding the homicide,” stated Stafford sheriff’s spokesman Major Donald Lenhart in an email.

Jones is charged in the shooting death of 35-year-old Adonis Wright, who died Friday night.

From Arlington police:

“At approximately 11:20 p.m. on June 16, 2017, police responded to the 2400 block of S. Lowell Street for the report of a shooting. Arriving officers located one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began performing lifesaving measures. Arlington County Fire Department medics transported Adonis Wright, 35, of Washington, D.C. to George Washington University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The initial investigation revealed that this shooting resulted from a dispute that took place between known individuals. The suspect, Daejon Tyrie Jones, fled the scene prior to police arrival. This shooting is an isolated incident and there is no indication of any continued threat to the community.”

