3 charged in Dumfries hotel robbery

From police:

“Strong Armed Robbery – On June 19 at 6:39PM, officers responded to a hotel located in the 17100 block of Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 20-year-old woman of Kentucky, reported to police that four acquaintances came to her hotel room. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and had money taken from her. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. A responding officer located the vehicle a short time later and all the suspects were detained. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, all four suspects were arrested.

Arrested on June 20:

James Ray BECK, 25, of 5004 East West Hwy in Riverdale, Maryland

Charged with robbery, abduction, give false identify to law enforcement officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement

Kyleen Heather DERRY, 23, of 2811 Ross Ave in Sparrow Point, Maryland

Charged with robbery, abduction , contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement

Trevor Alexander JONES, 29, of 1514 Chillum Rd Apt 202 in Hyattsville, Maryland

Charged with robbery, abduction , possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement

Court Date: July 20, 2017 | Bond: All were held WITHOUT Bond

A 16-year-old male juvenile of Maryland [Juvenile]

Charged with robbery, abduction, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center”