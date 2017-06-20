News 3 charged in Dumfries hotel robbery
From police:
“Strong Armed Robbery – On June 19 at 6:39PM, officers responded to a hotel located in the 17100 block of Dumfries Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a robbery. The victim, a 20-year-old woman of Kentucky, reported to police that four acquaintances came to her hotel room. During the encounter, the victim was assaulted and had money taken from her. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. A responding officer located the vehicle a short time later and all the suspects were detained. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, all four suspects were arrested.
Arrested on June 20:
James Ray BECK, 25, of 5004 East West Hwy in Riverdale, Maryland
Charged with robbery, abduction, give false identify to law enforcement officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement
Kyleen Heather DERRY, 23, of 2811 Ross Ave in Sparrow Point, Maryland
Charged with robbery, abduction , contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement
Trevor Alexander JONES, 29, of 1514 Chillum Rd Apt 202 in Hyattsville, Maryland
Charged with robbery, abduction , possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement
Court Date: July 20, 2017 | Bond: All were held WITHOUT Bond
A 16-year-old male juvenile of Maryland [Juvenile]
Charged with robbery, abduction, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement
Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center”
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Bare Knuckle American Rye release June 17: ‘Everyday, all of us on the on this planet are fighting for something’
June 12, 2017
‘Explore Summer Reading program is all about celebrating the joy of reading for fun’
June 6, 2017
Here is the ‘dirt’ about the Manassas Park Community Center Teen Garden
June 6, 2017
June 6, 2017
Community Development Director
June 6, 2017
More than ‘Irish nonsense,’ MurLarkey uses old-world infusion methods in oak barrels
June 5, 2017